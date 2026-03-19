The weekly weird

Goldfish survives two weeks after losing head

A video from China showed a goldfish swimming in a tank despite losing most of its head due to a severe infection that caused tissue necrosis. The fish survived for about two weeks in that condition.

Experts explained that a fish can continue breathing and swimming as long as the brainstem and spinal neural networks remain intact, since breathing and movement are partly controlled automatically.

The fish eventually died from organ failure caused by a severe electrolyte imbalance after freshwater entered the large wound.

World’s longest chocolate train sculpture

A 55.27-metre chocolate steam train has been recognised as the world’s longest chocolate sculpture. The work was created by Andrew Farrugia and students from the Institute of Tourism Studies.

The sculpture, made from about 5,000 hand-cut chocolate pieces, was assembled in Milan ahead of the Winter Olympic Games. The 22 chocolate carts each weighed roughly 160kg. After being displayed outdoors for weeks, the sculpture is no longer edible, and some of the chocolate will be melted for training or used as animal feed.

Meet “Birdman”, the homeless bird caretaker

Rogers Olu Maguta, a homeless man living in Nairobi, has become known as the “Nairobi Birdman” for caring for injured birds of prey. He spends his days rescuing and feeding wounded birds, often carrying them on his head and shoulders until they recover.

Growing up near Lake Nakuru National Park, he developed a love for birds and began rescuing them after a wounded kite chick landed near him five years ago.

Despite living on the streets of Kenya, he says his goal is to help injured birds return to the wild and inspire environmental awareness.

The world’s oldest horse turns 37

A horse named Fancy, recognised by Guinness World Recor­ds, has been confirmed as the world’s oldest living horse at 37 years and 329 days old.

The horse, born on April 1, 1988, has lived with owner Paige Sigmon Blumer since Blumer was eight years old. Fancy has faced several health problems with age, but remains strong. Fancy spends her days with a donkey companion named Rosie, who helps guide the nearly blind horse.

The oldest horse ever was named Old Billy and died at the age of 62 in 1822, according to Guinness World Records.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 19th, 2026