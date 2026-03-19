E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Story time: The carnival surprise

Hareem Ahmed Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 07:06am
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Illustration by Sumbul
Illustration by Sumbul

“The school faculty has arranged a carnival tomorrow,” Ms Sumera announced. A wave of joy ran through the class. Everyone started cheering and dancing.

“Finally, we can have some fun at school!” Saad shouted excitedly.

Meekal, on the other hand, could only think about all the food he would eat the next day. He had been saving his pocket money for this carnival.

“The price list of everything will be displayed on the notice board by the end of the day. You should bring money accordingly,” Ms Sumera added before leaving the classroom.

That day, everyone eagerly waited for school to end — not because they wanted to go home, but because they wanted to see the price list.

During the break, the girls spent their time discussing the dress they would wear, while the boys were busy talking about games and food. By the end of the day, everyone gathered around the notice board.

“A pizza slice for 100 and shawarma for Rs150,” Meekal whispered while noting it down in his notebook.

“That would be 250 rupees in total,” he murmured. “Then if I have a scoop of ice cream with a brownie, the total would be almost 500 rupees.” His mouth started watering as he imagined fresh samosas and gol gappay. His tummy rumbled with hunger.

Soon it was time to go home.

On his way back, he kept calculating how much money he should bring. Later that day, he told everyone at home about the carnival. Even his grandpa came to know about it.

“Beta, eat everything you like,” his grandpa said while placing crisp notes in Meekal’s hands.

His eyes sparkled with joy. Now he had enough money to spend. He could barely sleep that night because of excitement. Tomorrow was not just an ordinary day at school, it was carnival day.

He woke up early and even got ready well before the van arrived. His mother had never seen him this excited about anything.

On the way to school, he kept checking his pocket to make sure the money was still there. All the kids were nicely dressed in bright, colourful clothes. The school was decorated with balloons and posters. Stalls were being set up in the playground. The air was filled with the smell of fresh samosas and jalebi.

Meekal waited for his best friend Harris while walking around the stalls. His heart raced with excitement as he looked around, knowing that he had enough money to buy anything he liked. Just then, his eyes caught a small charity box placed on one of the stalls.

A few seniors, whom he recognised from cricket practice, were standing nearby.

Without thinking much, he walked towards them.

“We are collecting charity for children who cannot afford winter clothes,” one of the seniors explained.

“Maybe there are people who need this money more than me,” he thought. Meekal paused for a moment and glanced at the crisp notes in his pocket. But at the same time, the picture of a juicy shawarma and pizza kept flashing in his mind.

“I could buy anything with this money,” he thought again. The idea of eating a freshly baked brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream felt very tempting.

He was about to put all the money into the charity box when one of the seniors gently held his hand and suggested, “Hey friend, you don’t have to give all the money. Enjoy the carnival too. You can donate a part of it for charity.”

Meekal thought it was a wise idea. Later, when Harris arrived, the two friends enjoyed the carnival together. They shared money while buying food and playing mini games. When it was finally time to go home, Meekal realised he had still saved some money. Harris had saved some as well. Both of them ran back to the charity stall and happily placed the remaining money in the box.

That night, Meekal slept peacefully. For him, it had been the best carnival ever.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 19th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Dawn News English
Subscribe