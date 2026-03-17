Balochistan to upgrade 1,000 schools

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Monday decided to upgrade nearly 1,000 schools and launch a five-year programme to bring out-of-school children into the formal education system.

The decisions were taken at a provincial government meeting convened to discuss preparations for the upcoming budget.

Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan briefed participants of the meeting on key features of the next fiscal year’s budget, with particular focus on improving the education sector and expanding access to schooling for children currently out of schools.

The meeting was told the government plans to upgrade 679 primary schools and 409 middle schools in the upcoming fiscal year. Officials said the initiative will reduce educational imbalance that has persisted for the past 15 years. The meeting also reviewed a proposal to provide monthly stipends to female students to promote girls’ education and improve attendance rates in schools.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026