Flash flood damages property, crops in Chitral

A Correspondent Published September 19, 2025
— DAWN
CHITRAL: Heavy rain in the villages of Shali, Khora Lasht and Bilphok situated on the outskirt of Chitral city on Thursday triggered a flash flood, which damaged standing crops, gardens and property, while vehicular traffic remained suspended on Garam Chashma Road due to a landslide.

Two vehicles were swept away in the flash flood at two separate locations on the same road. There were, however, no casualties as the vehicles were empty.

Due to the road closure dozens of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the landslide.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Lower Chitral, Rao Hashim Azeem, along with assistant commissioner Riaz Ahmed visited various flood-affected areas and inspected the ongoing clearance operation on the affected road.

On this occasion, he directed the departments concerned to further speed up the operation so that the difficulties faced by the commuters were resolved as soon as possible.

The district administration is also providing food, clean drinking water, and first aid to the people in affected areas.

