UK working with allies on ‘viable’ plan to reopen Hormuz: Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain is working with allies to come up with a “viable” plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the vital oil transport conduit effectively shut by Iran in the Middle East war, AFP reports.

“We’re working with all of our allies, including our European partners, to bring together a viable collective plan that can restore freedom of navigation in the region as quickly as possible and ease the economic impacts,” Starmer told reporters, adding he had discussed the situation with US President Donald Trump.

The UK leader added that while Britain was “taking the necessary action to defend ourselves and our allies, we will not be drawn into the wider war”.