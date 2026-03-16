Call for stronger institutional mechanisms to safeguard minorities

KARACHI: Speakers at a conference on Sunday highlighted the urgent need for stronger mechanisms to protect minority rights in Pakistan and emphasised that although many laws exist in the country, they are often poorly implemented.

The conference, titled ‘Institutional Mechanism for the Protection of Rights,’ was organised by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Minority Forum Pakistan at a local hotel.

Advocate Luke Victor said Sharia was not a matter of personal interpretation and that it was the role of parliament, not individuals, to define religious laws. He criticised people who imposed their own interpretations and oppressed the religious minorities.

He said that if anyone disagreed with a law, whether Islamic or not, they could challenge it in the Federal Shariat Court. “No one should take the law into their own hands or resort to violence,” he said.

Speaking about forced conversions and child marriages, Mr Victor said these practices continued despite existing laws. He said child marriage could not be justified by puberty alone; maturity and mental capacity were also important. Pakistan’s law sets 18 as the legal age for marriage. He condemned forced conversions and statutory rape crimes and said perpetrators should face legal action.

He added that state institutions must protect minorities and act against violations of the law. “Disagreements should be addressed through parliament, not violence,” he said.

Dr Riaz Sheikh, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at SZABIST, criticised the society for remaining silent over mob lynching, forced conversions and child marriages. “As a society, we must speak out against wrongdoing,” he said.

He added that laws existed but were poorly enforced. Civil society, media organisations and social media platforms must bring these issues to public sphere and make it part of frequent discussions. He said minorities should be treated equally and gaps in the law should be addressed.

DSP Manisha Ropeta, chairperson of the minorities cell of the Sindh police, spoke about police efforts to protect minority communities. She said the police had introduced several measures, including a committee and a minority consultation desk, to assist minorities.

She said a five per cent quota existed for minorities in the police, but it was rarely fulfilled. She encouraged minorities to come forward and make use of available opportunities. “Minorities have rights, and the police are taking steps to ensure their protection,” she said.

Peter Jacob, executive director of the CSJ, spoke about draft laws and policy proposals being prepared to strengthen the protection of minority rights in the country.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026