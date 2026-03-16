Provision of land for new Hayatabad cemetery ordered

PESHAWAR: Peshawar division commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud on Sunday directed the relevant authorities to urgently identify land for a new cemetery to serve the residents of Hayatabad.

The decision follows a recent visit to the area, where local citizens informed the commissioner that existing burial grounds had reached their full capacity, forcing families to travel to distant locations to bury their dead.

In response to these concerns, Mr Mehsud convened a high-level meeting attended by the Director of Land, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), the Matani assistant commissioner, and revenue officials to coordinate a swift resolution.

During the meeting, the commissioner directed the district administration and PDA to scout suitable sites in nearby areas of Achini Bala and Sango for the purpose.

He set a strict one-week deadline for agencies to submit a comprehensive report after fulfilling all necessary legal and administrative requirements. “Once the land is finalised, PDA is tasked with constructing a protective boundary wall and ensuring provision of essential facilities on-site.”

Mr Mehsud reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritise public welfare, stating that all available resources would be utilised to provide basic necessities and resolve pressing issues faced by citizens.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026