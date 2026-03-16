Fresh spell of rain turns weather chilly in KP

SWAT: Weather turned chilly in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after fresh spill of rain in plain areas and snowfall on mountains on Sunday.

In science Swat valley, the fresh spell of rain brought a pleasant change in the weather, turning it cold.

According to Meteorology Department, snowfall is expected in several mountainous regions of Swat including Malam Jabba, Gabin Jabba, Gabral, Utror, Matiltan and Mahodand Lake.

The recent rainfall caused a drop in temperature, prompting people to once again take out warm clothes. People were seen wearing jackets, sweaters and other woolies to protect themselves from cold.

Despite the chilly conditions, many people welcomed the change in weather. They said that cool weather was a blessing during the holy month of Ramazan, making fasting easier and more comfortable for them throughout the day.

Locals also expressed the hope that the expected snowfall in mountainous regions would further enhance the natural beauty of the valley. They said that the change in the weather would attract tourists to the scenic valley to enjoy its natural beauty.

In Charsadda district, intermittent rain brought back a noticeable chill in the weather, prompting people to pull out warm clothing once again.

The rainfall accompanied by cool winds lowered the temperature, particularly during the morning and evening hours. Many people were seen wearing sweaters, waistcoats and shawls after a brief period of relatively warm weather.

The change in the weather has also increased activities at local eateries. Shops in Rajjar Charsadda area, famous for traditional rice and kebabs, witnessed an unusual rush of customers, especially during the evening before Iftar.

Shopkeepers said that the drop in temperature significantly increased the number of customers as people preferred hot traditional foods in the cool weather.

Locals said that the combination of light rain, cool breeze and freshly prepared rice and kebabs added to the seasonal charm, turning the popular food spots into busy gathering places.

In Bajaur district, light rain coupled with snowfall in the mountainous areas brought back the cold. According to locals, the rain, which started late on Saturday night, continued throughout the day till Sunday evening.

People said that a number of mountainous areas including Ghakhi, Mena, Kohi Mor, Charmang, Chinar and Nawagai also received snowfall and turned the weather chilly again.

They said that it might be the first time that Bajaur received snow in mid-March.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026