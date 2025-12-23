Rain, snowfall continue to lash several parts of KP for second day

A machine clears Shogran road in Kaghan Valley on Monday. — Dawn

PESHAWAR: Rain and snowfall continued to lash several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second day on Monday, turning weather further chilly.

Upper parts of Hazara division received heavy rain and snowfall, causing temperatures to drop to around minus 12 degrees Celsius in high-altitude areas.

“All arteries, except the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, which is already closed for winter, have been cleared for traffic across Balakot tehsil,” assistant commissioner Hasrat Khan told reporters.

Mr Khan said the artery linking the MNJ Road with Shogran and onward to Siri Paye had remained closed for some time due to snowfall but was later cleared for traffic.

Roads in tourist hotspots remain open

He said Rescue 1122, Kaghan Development Authority and Balakot Tehsil Municipal Administration had been placed on high alert since the start of snowfall to deal with any untoward situation.

High-altitude areas in the Siren and Konsh valleys of Mansehra, as well as Kandia and Spat valleys in Kohistan, received snowfall for the second day.

Rain continued in Mansehra, Torghar, Lower Kohistan, Upper Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.

Several link roads connecting remote areas of the district with the Karakoram Highway in Siren, Konsh and other high-altitude areas remained closed due to landslides and slippery conditions.

Rain and snowfall also brought a prolonged dry spell in Lower Dir district to an end.

The rain, accompanied by snowfall on the mountains of Shahi, transformed the landscape, enhancing the scenic beauty of the area and covering the surrounding hills with snow.

Local residents said the extended dry period had severely affected agriculture, livestock and access to drinking water. They described the rainfall as a blessing, expressing optimism that it would help replenish water sources and support farming activities in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, local tourists visited the snow-covered hills of Shahi to enjoy the picturesque views.

A fresh spell of snowfall in the mountainous areas of Swat and its upper belt, accompanied by rain in the plains, turned the weather severely cold, with temperatures dropping below freezing point and ending a prolonged dry spell in the valley.

Snowfall was reported in Kalam, Matiltan, Mankiyal, Paloga, Mahodand, Utror, Gabral, Malam Jabba, and Gabin Jabba, where a thick blanket of snow transformed the region into a picturesque winter landscape. The plains of Swat experienced intermittent rainfall, further intensifying the cold conditions.

The snowfall attracted a large number of tourists from different parts of the country, who thronged the snowbound areas to enjoy the weather. Visitors were seen taking photographs, recording videos, and making social media reels amid the snow-covered mountains and valleys.

Officials of the Upper Swat Development Authority said that all major roads remained open and tourists were being facilitated at various locations. However, they advised visitors to ensure proper arrangement of snow chains for their vehicles to avoid slipping on snow-covered and icy roads.

Several parts of Mohmand district also witnessed heavy rain and a brief hailstorm turning weather pleasant.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall were reported in Halimzai, Eakkaghund, Ghalanai, Safi, and other surrounding regions. Hilly areas were also lashed by hailstorm, leading to a noticeable increase in cold.

Continuous rain for the last two days brought temperature in Abbottabad and its surrounding hilly areas to freezing point.

Rain, which started in the early hours of Sunday, continued on Monday with intervals.

No heavy rain and snowfall was reported in Galiyat and Thandiyani.

Bajaur received the first snowfall of the current winter season on Monday, turning the weather chilly.

Residents of various localities told Dawn that the mountains in Lowi Mamund, Salarzai, Charmang, and Chamarkand received snowfall.

Also, light rain continued for the second day.

Farmers said the much-needed rain would improve wheat crop.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025