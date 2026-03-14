Iran envoy says Ukraine support to US, Gulf is a ‘joke’

Iran’s envoy to Ukraine, Shahriar Amouzegar, has dismissed the support Kyiv has offered to the United States and its Gulf allies, as Ukraine advertises its expertise in destroying Iranian-designed drones launched by Russia, AFP reports.

“As for the actions Ukraine is taking in the Middle East against drones, we essentially consider them nothing more than a joke and a showy gesture,” Amouzegar told AFP in an exclusive interview at the Iranian embassy in Kyiv, a partly vacated house near the Ukrainian presidential administration.

Ukraine said it had sent seasoned drone experts to Gulf states, which are facing similar threats, a move condemned by Amouzegar.

“Unfortunately, Ukraine has now effectively entered a stage of direct confrontation with us; that is, it has placed itself alongside our enemies,” he said.