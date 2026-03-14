US President Donald Trump has said on social media that four of five KC-135 refuelling aircraft targeted by an attack in Saudi Arabia suffered “virtually no damage”, adding that the base was “hit a few days ago”, Reuters reports.
Get the latest news and updates from Dawn
US President Donald Trump has said on social media that four of five KC-135 refuelling aircraft targeted by an attack in Saudi Arabia suffered “virtually no damage”, adding that the base was “hit a few days ago”, Reuters reports.