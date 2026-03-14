Japan’s JERA hedges growing Middle East risks by seeking more LNG supply

Japan’s biggest liquefied natural gas buyer, JERA, has started talks for potential additional purchases with global suppliers to hedge against Middle East supply worsening further, even as a major LNG exporter said the price spike was short-lived.

Some 20 per cent of global LNG supply is offline as the US-Israeli war on Iran has shut QatarEnergy LNG facilities, disrupting energy supplies from the Middle East. It could take months to return to normal deliveries, Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said last week.

JERA handles about 35 million metric tons of the super-chilled fuel annually, of which around 27 million tons are used domestically, with about 5% of its shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, said Global CEO Yukio Kani.