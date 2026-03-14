E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Japan’s JERA hedges growing Middle East risks by seeking more LNG supply

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 02:24pm
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Japan’s biggest liquefied natural gas buyer, JERA, has started talks for potential additional purchases with global suppliers to hedge against Middle East supply worsening further, even as a major LNG exporter said the price spike was short-lived.

Some 20 per cent of global LNG supply is offline as the US-Israeli war on Iran has shut QatarEnergy LNG facilities, disrupting energy supplies from the Middle East. It could take months to return to normal deliveries, Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said last week.

JERA handles about 35 million metric tons of the super-chilled fuel annually, of which around 27 million tons are used domestically, with about 5% of its shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, said Global CEO Yukio Kani.

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