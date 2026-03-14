E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Iranian army official warns Middle East against US ‘puppet power’

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 02:23pm
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Iran’s top army spokesperson, Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi, has called for the Middle East to unite against the “hypocrisy” of the US and Israel, Al Jazeera reports, citing state media.

In a fiery statement addressing regional leaders, Shekarchi warned against trusting “the puppet power of America”, claiming the US cannot guarantee security.

Although Iran is capable of rebuilding the infrastructure and material damage sustained in the war, he added, “what cannot be rebuilt is the reputation” of the US.

Smoke rises above Dubai on March 13, 2026. — AFP
Smoke rises above Dubai on March 13, 2026. — AFP
Iran Israel War

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