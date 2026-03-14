Iranian army official warns Middle East against US ‘puppet power’

Iran’s top army spokesperson, Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi, has called for the Middle East to unite against the “hypocrisy” of the US and Israel, Al Jazeera reports, citing state media.

In a fiery statement addressing regional leaders, Shekarchi warned against trusting “the puppet power of America”, claiming the US cannot guarantee security.

Although Iran is capable of rebuilding the infrastructure and material damage sustained in the war, he added, “what cannot be rebuilt is the reputation” of the US.