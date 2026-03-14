PHOTOS: Aftermath of strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 12:50pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel A photograph shows a damaged building at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the Burj al-Barajneh neighbourhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs, on March 14, 2026. —Reuters A photograph shows a banner bearing portraits the slain leaders of the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah (L) and Hashem Safieddine, at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the Burj al-Barajneh neighbourhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs, on March 14, 2026. A photograph shows the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs, on March 14, 2026. A photograph shows the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the Haret Hreik neighbourhood in Beirut’s southern suburbs, on March 14, 2026