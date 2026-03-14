White House AI czar says US should ‘declare victory and get out’ of Iran war

White House AI czar David Sacks has said the US should “declare victory and get out” of its war on Iran, a rare instance of a prominent figure in Donald Trump’s administration calling for an exit from the Iran conflict, Reuters reports.

“This is a good time to declare victory and get out,” Sacks, Trump’s crypto and AI czar, said in an appearance on the ‘All-In Podcast’.

Sacks said the US had degraded Iran’s military capabilities. “I agree that we should try to find the off-ramp,” he added.

“If escalation doesn’t lead anywhere good, then you have to think about, well, how do you de-escalate? De-escalation, I think, involves reaching some sort of ceasefire agreement or some sort of negotiated settlement with Iran,” he said.