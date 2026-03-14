E-Paper | March 14, 2026

White House AI czar says US should ‘declare victory and get out’ of Iran war

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 12:36pm
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White House AI czar David Sacks has said the US should “declare victory and get out” of its war on Iran, a rare instance of a prominent figure in Donald Trump’s administration calling for an exit from the Iran conflict, Reuters reports.

“This is a good time to declare victory and get out,” Sacks, Trump’s crypto and AI czar, said in an appearance on the ‘All-In Podcast’.

Sacks said the US had degraded Iran’s military capabilities. “I agree that we should try to find the off-ramp,” he added.

“If escalation doesn’t lead anywhere good, then you have to think about, well, how do you de-escalate? De-escalation, I think, involves reaching some sort of ceasefire agreement or some sort of negotiated settlement with Iran,” he said.

Iran Israel War

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