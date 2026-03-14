PHOTOS: Smoke rises from US embassy in Baghdad Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 11:42am 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel A general view of the US Embassy, after Iraqi security sources said the embassy was hit in a missile attack, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 14, 2026. —Reuters Smoke rises from the US embassy building, after Iraqi security sources said the embassy was hit in a missile attack, in Baghdad, Iraq March 14, 2026 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. —AFP Smoke rises from the US embassy building, after Iraqi security sources said the embassy was hit in a missile attack, in Baghdad, Iraq March 14, 2026 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. —AFP