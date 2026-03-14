E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Five US Air Force refueling aircraft were struck and damaged by Iranian missile: US media

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 10:43am
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Five US Air Force refueling planes were struck and damaged on the ground at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Citing two US officials, the newspaper said that the tankers were damaged but not destroyed, and are being repaired, without reporting any casualties.

The tankers were hit during an Iranian missile strike on the base in recent days, according to sources.

But US Central Command declined to comment, the outlet reported.

The incident brings the number of US Air Force refueling planes damaged or destroyed to at least seven in the war with Iran that the US and Israel launched Feb 28.

Iran Israel War

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