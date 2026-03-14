Unidentified projectile hits house in Baghdad, two wounded: security sources

Two people have been wounded after a projectile fell on a house in Iraq’s capital Baghdad, two security sources say according to AFP.

AFP journalists heard loud bangs in the capital followed by ambulance sirens, with witnesses saying they saw smoke rising from an area in the city’s centre.

A security source said “a projectile fell on a house wounding two people” in the neighbourhood of Arasat, without being able to determine the type of the projectile.

Another security source confirmed two people were injured.