Trump claims US bombed Iran’s Kharg Island, threatens oil infrastructure

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the US military had heavily bombed military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island, which handles almost all of Iran’s crude exports, and threatened to hit the island’s oil infrastructure, reports AFP.

“The United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump said on social media.

“I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider.”