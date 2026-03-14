Abu Dhabi police arrest 45 for allegedly filming, spreading misinformation on attacks

Police in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi say they have arrested 45 people, including foreigners, for “spreading misinformation and filming and sharing event locations” as Iran continue to strike the Gulf, reports AFP.

“The Abu Dhabi Police Criminal Investigation Department arrested 45 individuals of various nationalities for filming different locations during ongoing events and posting them on social media platforms,” the police said.

“They were also accused of spreading inaccurate and misleading information, which could incite public opinion and spread rumours within the community,” they added.