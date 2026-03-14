Iran launches new round of missiles at Israel: state media

Iran has launched a fresh round of missiles towards Israel, state media has reported, according to AFP, which further quotes Israeli rescue workers said there were no reported casualties following the strikes.

Israel’s military said it had identified missiles from Iran and “was operating to intercept the threat,” as air raid sirens in multiple areas sent people into shelters.

Less than 30 minutes after the launch alert, the military’s Home Front Command issued a notice allowing people to leave their shelters.

The Magen David Adom emergency services said “no casualties are known” after the missile fire.

Police said they were checking reports that weapons fragments had impacted an area in southern Israel.