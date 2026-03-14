Israeli strike on south Lebanon health centre kills 12 medical staff: ministry

An Israeli strike on a primary healthcare centre in southern Lebanon has killed at least 12 medical personnel, AFP reports, citing the Lebanese health ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said it “mourns the healthcare workers in Burj Qalawiya who were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the town’s primary healthcare centre”, adding that “12 doctors, paramedics and nurses on duty at the centre were killed, and one healthcare worker was injured” while rescue operations were still ongoing.

The ministry said the attack was “the second against the health sector in a few hours”, following a strike on Sawaneh that killed two paramedics affiliated with Hezbollah and its ally Amal.