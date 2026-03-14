Trump ‘duped’ by Netanyahu into starting the war, acting under his control: Iranian parliamentary leader

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that the war will continue “until the enemy’s calculus is altered and they are driven to regret”.

He said in a post on X: “Trump was duped by Netanyahu into starting the war and is now acting under his control. Regarding the major crime they have committed, Iran no longer makes ‘any distinction’ between the United States and the Zionist regime.

“The war will continue until the enemy’s calculus is altered and they are driven to regret.”