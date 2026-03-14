Schools policy amended for one-time construction exemption

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved amendments to the School Education Department (SED) policy and granted one-time dispensation for thousands of classrooms constructed through the School Management Councils (SMCs).

The notification, available with Dawn, states that the Provincial Cabinet approved the amendment to the School Management Council Policy 2024 and granted a one-time exemption for ongoing classroom construction works executed through SMCs from certain procedural requirements, including technical sanction, Punjab Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules and provincial tax procedures.

However, authorities clarified that the exemption will apply only to the existing 7,358 classrooms currently under construction. The notification emphasised that the relaxation will not apply to any new projects and no additional classrooms beyond the approved number will benefit from this dispensation. Full compliance with federal taxes and audit requirements will still be mandatory, it added.

To ensure transparency and quality, the government has also ordered a third-party validation of 25pc of the classrooms constructed under the SMC programme. The validation will be carried out through the Punjab Engineering Consultancy Services.

According to the notification, two per cent of the total project budget had been earmarked for TPV activities. A second validation of another 25pc sample will be conducted after the completion of the works.

The document states facilities constructed under the one-time dispensation cannot be utilised until TPV clearance is obtained for at least 25pc of the completed classrooms.

Officials said the move aims to regularise ongoing construction works and ensure accountability while improving educational infrastructure in public schools.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026