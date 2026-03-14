Drug dealer killed in ‘encounter’ with CCD

TOBA TEK SINGH: A record-holder drug dealer, Shafiq alias Wali, was killed during an alleged encounter with the Faisalabad Crime Control Department (CCD) in the Chak Jhumra Police area.

According to police, CCD Madina Division Inspector Iram Raza Shah, in-charge CCD Iqbal Division Sub-Inspector Ali Ikram Goraiya along with a CCD team raided a dhaba near Karari Bypass Road in the Chak Jhumra area to arrest narcotic smuggling suspects. On seeing the police, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the CCD team, which was also returned.

When the firing stopped, the CCD team claimed to have found and arrested one suspect in an injured condition along with drugs and weapons, while his other accomplices managed to escape from the spot.

Police claimed the injured suspect was shifted to the Chak Jhumra THQ Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police claimed that he was hit by the firing of his accomplices.

Police claimed the suspect was involved in more than a dozen drug cases.

Meanwhile, the Nishatabad Police rearrested a dangerous robber during an alleged encounter. According to the police, ASI Tauseef of Nishatabad Police Station was taking arrested accused Nokhaiz Ali for recovery in a case of robbery when four unknown suspects on a motorcycle opened fire on the police party near Phutian Wali Bridge. Police claimed the suspects managed to free Nokhaiz and escaped.

On receiving the information, Nishatabad SHO Rana Sajid Mahmood, along with In-charge Investigative Officer Imran Kasana and other police personnel, chased the accused and surrounded them near the Dengro Bridge where the accused allegedly opened fire on the police party. When the firing stopped, the police rearrested accused Nokhaiz in a critical condition, while his other accomplices managed to escape. Police claimed he was involved in 20 robberies.

Police shifted him to the Allied Hospital.

BOOKED: The Pirmahal Police have booked a chicken meat seller and his five accomplices on Friday for allegedly attacking Pirmahal Municipal Committee (MC) Chief Officer Fatima Saleem when she was sealing his shop over encroachment in the Lower Colony locality of Pirmahal.

Complainant MC Enforcement Inspector Muhammad Akram Mujahid stated in his FIR that Chief Officer Fatima Saleem was leading an MC anti-encroachment team who asked accused Shafqat Rasool to remove his illegally erected encroachment from the road and tried to seal his shop. However, he claimed the accused and his accomplices attacked her with choppers and she was saved by other MC employees.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.

KILLED IN CROSSFIRE: In crossfiring between two rival groups at Shahkot in Nankana Sahib late on Thursday night, a man was killed and another was critically injured.

Shahkot Saddar Police said that Nankana Sahib SP investigation Hina Naik Bakht and Sangla Hill Circle DSP Iftikhar Joya arrived at the scene and police shifted the body of deceased Muhammad Imran for autopsy and wounded Tayyab Manzoor for treatment to the Shahkot THQ Hospital.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.

KIDNAPPED: A teenager was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons in Gojra Chak 310 JB on Friday.

Complainant Waris Ali in his FIR registered by the Gojra Saddar Police claimed that his son Haider Ali (15) went to the fields to bring fodder for cattle from where three unidentified persons abducted him away.

Also at Gojra, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a youth with the help of his four unidentified companions on Friday from Chak 418 JB.

Police said Shakila Bibi was on her way when accused Shahid Ali and his accomplices forcibly abducted her away. Police were investigating the incident.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026