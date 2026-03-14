E-Paper | March 14, 2026

At least 2,000 people killed in the war so far

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 02:23am
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At least two thousand people have been killed across the Middle East since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, with Gulf states hosting US military bases and personnel, ​as well as Lebanon, quickly drawn into the conflict.

Here are the death tolls reported by Friday and compiled by Reuters, nearly ‌two weeks into the conflict.

  • Iran: The most recent death toll, reported by state media on Monday, was at least 1,270 people. But Iran’s ambassador to the UN said on March 6 that at least 1,332 people had been killed since the ​war began. There has been no clarification of the discrepancy.
  • Lebanon: At least 687 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, according to ​Lebanese authorities. The World Health Organisation said at least 98 of those killed were children.
  • Iraq: At least 30 people have been ​killed, according to Iraqi health authorities.
  • Israel: Twelve people have been killed, including nine people in an Iranian ​missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, according to Israel’s ambulance service. The Israeli military said two ​of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon.
  • US: Thirteen service members have been killed. Six were confirmed dead on Friday after a US ‌military ⁠aircraft crashed over Iraq, the US military said, while seven others have been killed in action during operations against Iran.
  • UAE: Six people have been killed in Iranian attacks, according to the UAE’s defence ministry.
  • Kuwait: Authorities have reported six deaths, including two people killed in Iranian attacks, two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers.
  • Syria: Four people were killed when an Iranian missile ​struck a building in the southern ​Syrian city of Sweida ⁠on February 28, state news agency Sana said.
  • Oman: Two people were killed in a drone strike on an industrial zone in Sohar province, marking the first fatalities inside the country, which ​has been hosting mediation talks between the US and Iran. One person died earlier when a ​projectile hit a ⁠tanker off the coast of Muscat, the vessel’s manager said.
  • Saudi Arabia: Two people were killed when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh.
  • Bahrain: Two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with the most ⁠recent hitting ​a residential building in the capital Manama, according to the interior ministry.
  • France: One ​French soldier was killed and six others were wounded after a drone attack in northern Iraq, where they were providing counterterrorism training.
Iran Israel War

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