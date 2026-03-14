Terrorist killed, cop injured in attack on Bannu checkpost

BANNU: Terrorists attacked a checkpost guarding a camp of the internally displaced persons in the Bakakhel area of Bannu on Friday, leaving a police constable injured, while one attacker was killed in the retaliatory fire by the personnel.

According to police sources, unidentified terrorists opened fire with automatic weapons at the checkpost. Security personnel immediately responded, leading to a heavy exchange of fire.

During the clash, a police constable, Naqeebullah, a resident of Sarmala Bakkakhel, was injured and was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police said one attacker was killed during the exchange of fire. Weapons and other items were also recovered from his possession.

Regional police officer Sajjad Khan later visited the injured constable and enquired about his health.

Meanwhile, a young man, who was abducted by unidentified armed men in Bannu on Thursday, was found dead on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Milad Park within the limits of the city police station, where three unidentified armed men arrived in a car and abducted Shah Faisal, a resident of Fazal Shah Mitakhel, as he came out of a barber’s shop.

The police said that early the next morning, his body was found near a stone crushing machine in the Khojri area with gunshot wounds.

After being informed, the police reached the scene, took the body into custody and shifted it to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu, for postmortem. The police have registered a case and started further investigation to trace the suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026