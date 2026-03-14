E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Damage in central Israel after warning of Iranian missiles

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 01:51am
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There has been damage at several locations in central Israel, AFP journalists have reported, after blasts following warnings from the military that missiles were fired from Iran.

An AFP journalist saw thick black smoke billowing into the sky from a building just off a highway on the outskirts of the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Magen David Adom first responders said they had “searched locations where reports were received; no casualties were located.”

Later, other damage was reported at several locations.

In Rishon LeZion, near Ben Gurion International Airport, there was a crater in a residential street, while the roof of a nearby car was buried in dirt.

Elsewhere a house was set ablaze in the town of Shoham, around 20 kilometres away.

An AFP journalist saw fire crews spraying water on the roof of the building to douse the flames.

“A fire was started by a missile and the shrapnel that came down afterwards,” Jonathan Saksek, a volunteer firefighter from the United States, told AFP.

“Families were displaced. There was a lot of damage. Thankfully they made it out okay.”

Iran Israel War

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