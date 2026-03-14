US now ‘begging’ the world to buy Russian crude: Araghchi on Washington’s relaxation of oil sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the White House is “begging” the world, including India, to buy Russian crude after two weeks of war with Iran, speaking in context of a global energy supply crunch sparked by the war and the US relaxing oil sanctions on Russia.

“The US spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world — including India — to buy Russian crude,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

He added: “Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win US support against Russia. Pathetic.”