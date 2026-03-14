E-Paper | March 14, 2026

US now ‘begging’ the world to buy Russian crude: Araghchi on Washington’s relaxation of oil sanctions

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 01:51am
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the White House is “begging” the world, including India, to buy Russian crude after two weeks of war with Iran, speaking in context of a global energy supply crunch sparked by the war and the US relaxing oil sanctions on Russia.

“The US spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world — including India — to buy Russian crude,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

He added: “Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win US support against Russia. Pathetic.”

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