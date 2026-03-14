E-Paper | March 14, 2026

US Vice President Vance voices support for Iran war

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 01:20am
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US Vice President JD Vance has asked for prayers for American soldiers involved in the US-Israel war with Iran as the death toll from the conflict mounts, Al Jazeera reports.

“Right now, we are engaged in a military operation to ensure, as the president has said repeatedly, that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” Vance has said at an event in North Carolina.

“That is a simple, simple principle and standard. Frankly, every president said that they believed it. Donald J Trump has taken affirmative steps to ensure Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.”

Iran Israel War

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