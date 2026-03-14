Video shows US-made launcher firing missiles from Bahrain toward Iran: NYT

The New York Times has said that a video verified by it shows ballistic missiles being launched from Bahrain in the direction of Iran, in what appears to be the first confirmed instance of an attack on the Islamic republic originating from a Persian Gulf country since the war began.

It is unclear from the video alone whether the US or Bahraini military launched the missiles, the report says.

Defence experts who have reviewed the footage have told The NYT that at least one of the missiles was fired from American-made equipment.