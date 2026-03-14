E-Paper | March 14, 2026

Trump likely to ‘call off’ war in two weeks: Former US envoy

Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 12:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Elliot Abrams, who served as special envoy for Venezuela and Iran during Trump’s first term, says Trump has two options for ending the war in Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

“Either there is some kind of uprising against the regime, or in probably a week or two, the president will call it off. He will say we’ve hit all the targets we planned to hit and now it’s over,” Abrams has said during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“I think it’s more likely that he will just call it off,” Abrams, who also served as a senior fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, adds.

Abrams says that this was the more likely option because he claimed that while “the people of Iran really hate it (the current Iranian government) … that doesn’t tell us whether it’s going to fall in a week or five years”.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe