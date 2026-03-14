Trump likely to ‘call off’ war in two weeks: Former US envoy

Elliot Abrams, who served as special envoy for Venezuela and Iran during Trump’s first term, says Trump has two options for ending the war in Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

“Either there is some kind of uprising against the regime, or in probably a week or two, the president will call it off. He will say we’ve hit all the targets we planned to hit and now it’s over,” Abrams has said during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“I think it’s more likely that he will just call it off,” Abrams, who also served as a senior fellow for Middle Eastern studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, adds.

Abrams says that this was the more likely option because he claimed that while “the people of Iran really hate it (the current Iranian government) … that doesn’t tell us whether it’s going to fall in a week or five years”.