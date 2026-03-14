Pentagon elevates investigation into Iran school strike

The US military said on Friday it has elevated the investigation into a devastating February 28 strike on an Iranian girls’ school after media reports revealed the probe shows US forces were likely responsible.

Iran has said the strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School killed 168 children. If US fault is confirmed, it would rank among the worst incidents of civilian deaths in decades of US military strikes in the Middle East.

Citing the seriousness of the matter, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declined to comment on the preliminary finding of the investigation, saying: “We’re not going to let reporting lead us or force our hand into indicating what happened.”

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