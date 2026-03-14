Hezbollah says its fighters have launched a rocket barrage at an Israeli position in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reports.
In a statement, the group said the attack targeted the newly established Blat site as part of the “Al-Quds Day operations”.
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Hezbollah says its fighters have launched a rocket barrage at an Israeli position in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reports.
In a statement, the group said the attack targeted the newly established Blat site as part of the “Al-Quds Day operations”.