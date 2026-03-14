Hezbollah chief says the battle with Israel ‘is Lebanese’

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem stresses that the group is defending Lebanon against Israeli violations and abuses, dismissing accusations that the group is acting as an agent of Iran, Al Jazeera reports.

Hezbollah had refrained from responding to Israeli attacks, but it fired rockets at Israel after the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, reigniting the full-scale war.

“This battle is not for anybody. This battle is for us. This battle is Lebanese. This battle falls under the legitimate right to self-defence,” Qassem said.