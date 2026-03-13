US issues up to $10m reward for information on Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Larijani

The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice programme has called for information on “Iranian terrorist leaders”, including supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Al Jazeera reports.

The State Department has set the reward at up to $10 million and says information could make people eligible for “relocation”.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises and executes terrorism around the world,” the poster states.

Officials whom the US is seeking information on include Minister of Intelligence, Esmail Khatib; Deputy Chief of Staff, Ali Asghar Hejazi; Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi; Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni and Iranian security chief Ali Larijani.