E-Paper | March 13, 2026

US issues up to $10m reward for information on Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Larijani

Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 10:44pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice programme has called for information on “Iranian terrorist leaders”, including supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Al Jazeera reports.

The State Department has set the reward at up to $10 million and says information could make people eligible for “relocation”.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises and executes terrorism around the world,” the poster states.

Officials whom the US is seeking information on include Minister of Intelligence, Esmail Khatib; Deputy Chief of Staff, Ali Asghar Hejazi; Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi; Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni and Iranian security chief Ali Larijani.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe