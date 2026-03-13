Sri Lanka repatriates remains of 84 Iranians killed in US attack

Sri Lanka has repatriated the remains of 84 Iranian sailors who perished when their frigate, the IRIS Dena, was sunk nine days ago by a US submarine, AFP reports citing local officials.

An Airbus A340 chartered by Iran “left a short while ago carrying the remains of the sailors”, an airport official at Mattala International Airport in the island’s south has told AFP by telephone.

“The departure was delayed because 84 sealed boxes had to be loaded,” the official, who requested anonymity, has added. The destination of the flight was not disclosed.

The 32 sailors from the frigate who were rescued following the attack will remain in Sri Lanka for the time being, the foreign ministry has said. Of them, 22 have been discharged from the hospital and are being held at an air force base in the south of the island.