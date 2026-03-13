Israel claims it has targeted 150 sites in Iran today so far, Al Jazeera reports.
“Among the targets, many sites used to store dozens of ballistic missiles and additional missile launchers were attacked,” according to an Israeli military statement.
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Israel claims it has targeted 150 sites in Iran today so far, Al Jazeera reports.
“Among the targets, many sites used to store dozens of ballistic missiles and additional missile launchers were attacked,” according to an Israeli military statement.