PHOTOS: People across Pakistan take to the streets to mark Al-Quds Day, protest US-Israeli war with Iran Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 09:12pm 0 Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Women drag coffins wrapped with US and Israeli flags during a rally to mark Al-Quds Day in Karachi on March 13. — AFP Crowds protest against Israel and the US during a rally to mark Al-Quds Day in Lahore on March 13. — AFP Demonstrators burn the US flag during a rally to mark Al-Quds Day in Lahore on March 13. — AFP A demonstrator stands on a portrait of US President Donald Trump (R) during a rally to mark Al-Quds Day in Karachi on March 13. — AFP