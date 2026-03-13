UN chief launches $325m appeal to support Lebanon amid Israel strikes

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has launched a $325 million humanitarian appeal to support Lebanon as it responds to the displacement crisis caused by the war between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, AFP reports.

“I am pleased to join all of you today as we launch a Flash Humanitarian Appeal of $325m to support the people of Lebanon,” Guterres said during a conference attended by representatives of UN agencies and donor countries at the Lebanese prime minister’s office.

The appeal “will sustain and expand life-saving assistance over the next three months — including food, clean water, health care, education, protection and other vital services”, he added.