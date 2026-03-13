UAE air defences engaged 7 ballistic missiles, 27 UAVs launched from Iran today: defence ministry

UAE’s Defence Ministry has said that its air defences engaged with seven ballistic missiles and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran today.

In a post on X, the ministry said, “The UAE air defence systems on 13th March engaged 7 ballistic missiles and 27 UAVs launched from Iran”.

“Since the onsets of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 285 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,567 UAVs,” it added.

The ministry said that the attacks have so far resulted in six casualties, including Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationals.

It reaffirmed that the UAE “remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine state security”.