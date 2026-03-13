Nato confirmed its air defences had shot down a third ballistic missile that was fired from Iran towards Turkiye, AFP reports.
“NATO remains vigilant and stands firm in its defence of all allies,” Nato Spokesperson Allison Hart said.
