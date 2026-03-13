Iranian drone killed French soldier in Iraq’s Kurdistan: commanding officer

France’s first soldier to be killed in the Middle East war was hit by an Iranian drone, his commanding officer has said, AFP reports.

Arnaud Frion, 42, was “killed by a Shahed drone strike on the position where he was located,” said Colonel Francois-Xavier de la Chesnay.

President Emmanuel Macron earlier today announced the French soldier had lost his life in an attack in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, after France’s military said drones a day earlier hit a base where troops were taking part in counter-terrorism training.