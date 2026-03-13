E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Iran says no one can exclude it from World Cup after Trump warning

Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 03:54pm
Iran says no one can exclude it from the World Cup later this year, in response to President Donald Trump’s warning that the team’s “life and safety” would be at risk in the US, AFP reports.

“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform a day earlier.

Iran’s team responded in a social media post: “The World Cup is a historic and international event, and its governing body is FIFA — not any individual, country.

“Iran’s national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament.

“Certainly no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that can be excluded is one that merely carries the title of ‘host’ yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event.”

