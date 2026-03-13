4 out of 6 crew members onboard US refuelling aircraft killed: CENTCOM

The US Central Command has confirmed that four out of the six crew members on board its refuelling aircraft KC-135 have died.

“At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refuelling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue,” US CENTCOM said.

It added that the circumstances of the crash are “under investigation”, maintaining that the loss of the aircraft was “not due to hostile fire or friendly fire”.

“The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” it said.