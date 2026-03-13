Turkish-owned ship allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz, minister says

A Turkish-owned ship that was waiting near Iran has been allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after authorities received permission from Tehran, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu was reported as saying by local media, according to Reuters.

Ankara was continuing contacts with Iranian officials regarding the situation of the remaining 14 Turkish-owned vessels there, Uraloglu told reporters, news website Haberturk said.

“Fifteen ships (with Turkish owners) were there; we obtained permission from the Iranian authorities for one of them, which had used an Iranian port, and it passed,” Uraloglu was quoted as saying.