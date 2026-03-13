Israeli army warns residents of two Tehran areas of imminent strikes

The Israeli military has warned it would strike two areas in the Iranian capital Tehran, Villa and Moniriyeh, and told residents to evacuate, AFP reports.

“In the coming hours, the IDF will operate in these areas, as it has in recent days across Iran, to strike military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime. Dear citizens, for your safety and well-being, we ask that you immediately evacuate the marked area,” the army posted on its Persian-language account on X, attaching maps of the affected neighbourhoods.