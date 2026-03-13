Two drones crash near major Iraqi oil field

Two drones fell near a major southern Iraqi oil field, two oil ministry officials told AFP, as the war in the Middle East causes unprecedented upheaval in the sector.

“Two drones hit communications towers near the Majnoon oil field, without causing casualties or material damage,” one official told AFP.

The oil field had already paused operations prior to the incident.

Oil ministry spokesperson Saheb Bazoun said it was the first time the field had been targeted, adding that one drone exploded after crashing.