RAF Typhoons deployed to help intercept drones over Bahrain: report

Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 01:34pm
RAF Typhoon jets have been in action over Bahrain as part of the UK’s contribution to the defence of its Gulf Arab allies, BBC reports.

Two jets out of the four sent to Qatar have been allocated specifically to help Bahrain intercept incoming drones.

Bahraini officials say a total of 190 incoming drones and 114 missiles have been intercepted (primarily by its own air defences) since the conflict began.

The officials say they still have an urgent need for Short Range Air Defence to counter drones.

Iran Israel War

