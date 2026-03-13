Australia orders all ‘non-essential’ officials to leave Lebanon

Australia has ordered all non-essential officials in Lebanon to leave, Canberra’s foreign minister said, after issuing the same command to diplomats in Israel and the United Arab Emirates, AFP reports.

In a post on X, top diplomat Penny Wong said they had been ordered to depart due to the “deteriorating security situation”.

“Essential Australian officials will remain in-country to support Australians who need it,” she added.

The warning came hours after Canberra issued the same order to officials in Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Canberra has said there are about 115,000 Australian nationals across the Middle East, of whom about 2,600 have returned home.

“We urge Australians in the Middle East to leave if you can and if it’s safe to do so,” Wong said.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late. It may be the last chance for some time.”